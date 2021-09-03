Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FireEye were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,894 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

FireEye stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

