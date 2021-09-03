Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $163.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

