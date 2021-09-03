Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 32,815 Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

