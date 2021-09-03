Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Navient were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

