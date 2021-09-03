Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 4.9%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. 624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 386,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

