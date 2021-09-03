Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Down 4.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 12,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 796,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

