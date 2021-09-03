Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Decreases By 13.1%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.28 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.