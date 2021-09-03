RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

RumbleON stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.93. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts predict that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

