Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

