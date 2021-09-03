Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

