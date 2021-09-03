Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $124,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $31,831,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $15,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 921,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 729,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $8.91 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.