ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after buying an additional 3,947,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,523,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $8,861,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $6,445,000.

PSQ stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

