Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.