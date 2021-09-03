Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.69 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

