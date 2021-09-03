ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $132,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PUMP stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $809.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

