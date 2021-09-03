Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.83 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

