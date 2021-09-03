Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after acquiring an additional 478,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,668 shares of company stock worth $3,934,639. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

