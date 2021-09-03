Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Travel + Leisure worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $54.65 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

