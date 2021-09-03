Barclays Raises Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target to €110.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.81. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

