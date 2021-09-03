Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRWSY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.