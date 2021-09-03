Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

BKHYY opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

