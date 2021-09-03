Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

