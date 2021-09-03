Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $917.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,906 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

