Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Robert M. Eversole Sells 10,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WMS stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

