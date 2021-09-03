Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $14,820,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84.

NYSE U opened at $133.14 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion and a PE ratio of -60.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

