American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sells 23,602 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50.

NYSE AMH opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

