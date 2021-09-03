Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGE. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,557.50 ($46.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,522.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,308.39. The firm has a market cap of £83.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought a total of 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.