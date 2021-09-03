HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,261,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.