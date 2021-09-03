argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $349.07 on Thursday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Analysts expect that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in argenx by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

