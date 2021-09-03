Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.43. Cintas has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $399.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.