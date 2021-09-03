Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 5.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day moving average is $159.88.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,838,435 shares of company stock worth $2,292,100,812. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

