Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $171,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 161.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 16.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 83,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist dropped their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

