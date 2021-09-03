Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 553,388 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $210,677.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.33 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

