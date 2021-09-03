8,936 Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 144,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter.

EWP opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

