Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

