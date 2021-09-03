Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 196,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,783,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Envista by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,350. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

