Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,792 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

