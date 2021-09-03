JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $49.20

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $48.01. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 3,795 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

