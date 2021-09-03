Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of APAM opened at $52.45 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

