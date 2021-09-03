Royal Bank of Canada Has $56,000 Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 66.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIM opened at $4.06 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

