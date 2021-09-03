ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $22.09

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $22.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,023 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

