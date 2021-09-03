Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

FUJHY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

