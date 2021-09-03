Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $22.05. Cytek BioSciences shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 3,260 shares.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

