Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.51. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $886.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.