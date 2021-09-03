Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Declines By 12.8%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 953.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHMEF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

goeasy stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. goeasy has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $158.67.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

