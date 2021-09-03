Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,822.00

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,822 ($23.80) and last traded at GBX 1,833 ($23.95), with a volume of 5404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,837 ($24.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £570.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,446.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,869.25.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

