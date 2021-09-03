Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $28.87 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

