Eight Capital Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$13.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.44.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.