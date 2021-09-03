Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.00 ($116.47).

EPA:SAN opened at €88.20 ($103.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.29. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

