$15.53 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $15.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.18 million. ViewRay reported sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $68.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.93 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

